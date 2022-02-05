Turkey's Erdogan tests positive for COVID, has 'mild symptoms'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on Saturday that he had tested positive for Covid-19, but had no severe symptoms.

"After experiencing mild symptoms, my wife and I tested positive for Covid-19. We luckily have a mild infection, which we learned was due to the Omicron variant," he said on Twitter.

Erdoğan has recently embarked on several high diplomatic visits, travelling to Albania, Serbia, and most recently, Ukraine on Thursday.

"We are on our mission. We will continue our work from home. We welcome your prayers," Erdoğan concluded.