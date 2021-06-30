Euro 2020: Who is in the quarter-finals and how did they get there?

Euro 2020 has already been hailed as one of the most exciting international football tournaments in recent years, with the first knockout stage especially providing game after game of ecstasy and heartbreak.

Whether it was the favourites. France, being knocked out on penalties, or England finally overcoming Germany in a knockout match, the delayed tournament will already be remembered fondly by many fans.

But there’s still time for more upsets and drama, with seven games to play, starting with the quarter-finals.

The games are to be played this Friday and Saturday. Here’s a look at the fixtures.

Switzerland v Spain

Friday 2 July, 6 pm CEST, St Petersburg

Switzerland face Spain in the first quarter-final AP Photo

Switzerland caused probably the biggest upset of the tournament so far in knocking out World champions France on penalties. They looked down and out, losing 3-1 until late into the second half of the round of 16 match. But two goals in the final 10 minutes took the game to extra time, and then they won on penalties.

They will take on a Spain side that also saw a 3-1 lead slip in their first knockout game. Two extra-time goals saw them finally beat Croatia in a game marked by a terrible error from the Spanish keeper Unai Simon, for which he atoned with a number of important saves.

Belgium v Italy

Friday 2 July, 9 pm CEST, Munich

Belgium play Italy AP Photo

Two of Europe’s heavyweights will meet in Munich on Friday.

They both won their three group stage games, before making it past tricky opponents in the round of 16, Belgium beating current European champions Portugal, and Italy seeing off Austria.

Czech Republic v Denmark

Saturday 3 July, 6 pm CEST, Baku

Denmark and Czech Republic play on Saturday AP Photo

If the other round of 16 games were marked by late goals and high drama, Czech Republic and Denmark’s victories were outliers, in that they were simply superior displays over somewhat disorganised opposition in Netherlands and Wales respectively.

Denmark scraped through the group stages having won just once, losing twice, but their knockout match against Wales was highly convincing. The Czech Republic for their part won just once in the group stages, against Scotland, but looked energetic and confident against the Netherlands in the round of 16.

Ukraine vs England

Saturday 3 July, 9 pm CEST, Rome

England face Ukraine at Euro 2020 AP Photo

Ukraine’s last-gasp winner against Sweden on Tuesday night was a historical moment for the football team, which had previously never won a knockout match in the European Championships.

England have historically underperformed at the Euros, having only managed to win a knockout match once before. They got their second on Tuesday, ending a 55-year wait to beat old rivals Germany in a knockout game. Captain Harry Kane got on the scoresheet, and the team are yet to concede this tournament.