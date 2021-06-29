Euro 2020: England beat Germany to book place in quarter-finals

England have beaten Germany at Wembley to progress to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

A match-up always highly anticipated - and usually won by Germany - saw England win in the knockout stages of the European Championships for the only the second time.

The last time they managed to progress was against Spain at Euro ‘96, on penalties.

There would have been a big collective sigh of relief in England however, as captain Harry Kane scored the second goal late on, meaning penalties had been avoided this time around.

Germany knocked England out of Euro '96 in the semi-finals on penalties, and also beat them on penalties at the 1990 World Cup semi-finals.

They also beat England in the 2010 World Cup, when an English goal was wrongfully disallowed.

It was a tense first 75 minutes until Raheem Sterling tapped in a cross from left back Luke Shaw, sending one half of Wembley stadium in London into rapture.

And Kane, under some pressure having failed to find the net in the group stages, headed in substitute Jack Grealish’s cross in the 86th minute - the first time this tournament England have scored more than once.

World Cup winner Thomas Müller squandered Germany's best chance to score, shooting wide after he was sent clean through one-on-one with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

England has yet to concede in its four games at Euro 2020.

They will play either Sweden or Ukraine in the quarter-finals on Saturday in Rome.