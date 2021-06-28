Spain are through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020, after an eight-goal thriller against Croatia on Monday.

The teams were even at 3-3 following an action-packed first 90 minutes, and in extra time the Spaniards struck twice to knock out their opponents.

While there were plenty of fine finishes among the goals, the first was a shocker.

As Spain’s goalkeeper Unai Simon received a tame pass back to his feet in the 20th minute, the ball bobbled over his foot and rolled into the back of the net.

He would make amends later in the game with some important saves, and it wasn’t long before Pablo Sarabia had equalised for the Spanish.

Croatia's Mislav Orsic scores his side's second goal against Spain's goalkeeper Unai Simon Martin Meissner/AP

In the second half defender Cesar Azpilicueta headed Spain in front, before Ferran Torres made it 3-1.

Croatia had a mountain to climb to get back into it - but with two late goals they forced the game into extra time.

Substitutes Mislav Orsic and Mario Pasalic scored in the 85th and 92nd minutes respectively, setting up an enticing finale in Copenhagen.

In extra time Alvaro Morata - the target of online abuse following a number of misses in the group stages - put Spain back in front, before Mikel Oyarzabal struck again on 103 minutes.

This time the Croatians couldn’t find an answer.

Spain will face either France or Switzerland in the next round.