Italy beats Austria in extra time at Euro 2020

Substitutes Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina scored in extra time to help Italy beat Austria 2-1 and advance to the quarterfinals of the European Championship.

Italy also set a team record of 31 matches unbeaten.

Chiesa scored in the fifth minute of extra time and Pessina added the second in the 105th minute.

Sasa Kalajdzic reduced the deficit with a header in the 114th.

Italy will play either defending champion Portugal or Belgium in the Euro 2020 quarterfinals in Munich on Friday.