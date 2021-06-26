BREAKING NEWS
Italy beats Austria in extra time at Euro 2020

By AP
Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma celebrates during the Euro 2020.
Substitutes Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina scored in extra time to help Italy beat Austria 2-1 and advance to the quarterfinals of the European Championship.

Italy also set a team record of 31 matches unbeaten.

Chiesa scored in the fifth minute of extra time and Pessina added the second in the 105th minute.

Sasa Kalajdzic reduced the deficit with a header in the 114th.

Italy will play either defending champion Portugal or Belgium in the Euro 2020 quarterfinals in Munich on Friday.