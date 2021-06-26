Italy beats Austria in extra time at Euro 2020

Italy beats Austria in extra time at Euro 2020Comments
Copyright Catherine Ivill/Pool via AP-
Substitutes Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina scored in extra time to help Italy beat Austria 2-1 and advance to the quarterfinals of the European Championship.
Italy also set a team record of 31 matches unbeaten.
Chiesa scored in the fifth minute of extra time and Pessina added the second in the 105th minute.
Sasa Kalajdzic reduced the deficit with a header in the 114th.
Italy will play either defending champion Portugal or Belgium in the Euro 2020 quarterfinals in Munich on Friday.