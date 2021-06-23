Otters at Oregon Zoo enjoy an ice bath as the temperature in Portland reached 35°C on Monday.
The mercury is expected to rise as high as 42°C during the week.
For sea otters, maintaining a constant body temperature is particularly challenging.
Alaska otters typically inhabit water that may be as much as 15.5°C below their core temperature.
More No Comment
Catalan separatist leaders walk free from prison
Slovenian siblings success in Spain bridge climb
Maya peoples hope to strengthen identity with ancient ball game
Cafe staffed with robots opens in Tokyo
COVID-19 restrictions ignored by French revellers for music festival
Presidential Palace hosts musicians for annual 'Fête de la Musique'
Revellers ignore order not to celebrate solstice at Stonehenge
Two buildings collapse in Bordeaux, injuring three
Pro-independence protesters demonstrate outside Barcelona's opera
Elephant breaks into kitchen wall looking for snacks
US Navy tests aircraft carrier with explosives
Copacabana beach protest as death toll passes 500K
Times Square welcomes yogis back to celebrate the summer solstice
Classic cars take part in 1000km Estonia retro rally
Statue of George Floyd unveiled in New York for Juneteenth