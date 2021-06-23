BREAKING NEWS
Otter in zoo

Otters at Oregon Zoo enjoy an ice bath as the temperature in Portland reached 35°C on Monday.

The mercury is expected to rise as high as 42°C during the week.

For sea otters, maintaining a constant body temperature is particularly challenging.

Alaska otters typically inhabit water that may be as much as 15.5°C below their core temperature.

