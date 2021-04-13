Visitors returned to ZSL London Zoo Monday (12 April 2021) as the attraction reopened to the public for the first time since its closure on 4 January, for the third national lockdown.
Doors were also closed for 18 weeks in 2020, due to coronavirus lockdowns.
Vets and keepers continued to work throughout the lockdowns.
Returning visitors will find safety measures in place including one way systems to follow, social distancing reminders, and reduced capacity, with visitors split into morning or afternoon slots.
Indoor and walk through exhibits, including the Reptile house remain closed, and talks will not be taking place, to avoid crowds gathering.
Conservation charity the Zoological Society of London says the enforced closures have its London and Whipsnade zoos under financial pressure, as income from ticket sales is used to care for the animals and fund global conservation efforts.
More No Comment
Minnesota police shooting: riots erupt in Portland and enter second night in Brooklyn Center
Saudi's Ta'if residents keep folklore war dance alive
Mexican village forms 'self-defence' group amid armed gang threat
Fire ravages historic factory in St Petersburg
Restaurant owners scuffle with police in Rome lockdown protest
Volcanic eruption and gas from Iceland volcano
Massive fire in historic Saint Petersburg factory
Protesters angry over US police shooting of Black man forcefully dispersed
Pilgrims bathe in the Ganges despite India Covid surge
Opera singer offers home concerts in order to fill the performing void
Russians launch miniature rockets to celebrate Yuri Gagarin
'Chub Rollz' skaters club defies body image stereotypes
Red paint splashing in Yangon to mark bloodshed
Buchenwald & Mittelbau-Dora concentration camps mark 76th anniversary of liberation
Images of Piton de la Fournaise volcano erupting in France's Reunion Island