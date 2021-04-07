BREAKING NEWS
Rwanda's President Paul Kagame

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame on Wednesday commemorated the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi, during a solemn ceremony in Kigali.

Twenty-seven years ago, Rwanda descended into violence in which some 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were massacred by the majority Hutu population over a 100-day period in what was the worst genocide in recent history.

