Watch live: Nobel Peace Prize awarded to UN World Food Programme

The 2020 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to the United Nation's World Food Programme (WFP).

The presentation is being made at a ceremony in Rome, Italy, where the medal and diploma is being handed David Beasley, Executive Director of the World Food Programme, who will give an acceptance speech.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the prize to the UN programme "for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict."

The prize is considered by many to be the world’s most prestigious prize.

The WFP estimates its action helps around 97 million individuals each in 88 countries.

Last year, Ethiopian President Abiy Ahmed took home the award for helping to end a two-decade conflict with neighbouring Eritrea.

He has since ordered his country's military to confront the regional government of Tigray, and the fighting has become a concern internationally.