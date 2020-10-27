Nobel Peace Prize winning World Food Programme battling challenges of Covid-19

The World Food Programme's aim to reach a 'zero hunger' target has never been more difficult to achieve than it has been in 2020.

The COVID-19 Pandemic has required double the efforts from the agency. But this hasn't gone unnoticed. Earlier this month the WFP was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Amir Abdulla, WFP Deputy Executive Director said, 'When the COVID impact hit and supply lines started, borders started closing, the WFP has a role of being a logistics arm of the humanitarian and development system. When many airlines were not flying we were actually operating as a reasonably middle size airline. We were flying cargo and flying people.'

Last year, the group provided food aid to almost 100 million people in more than 80 countries.