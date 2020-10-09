The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize 2020 for its "efforts to combat hunger".

The Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday announced the winner of what many consider to be the world’s most prestigious prize.

The UN programme won "for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas".

The WFP estimates its action helps around 97 million individuals each in 88 countries.

After heightened infringements on press freedom in several countries, groups including the Committee to Protect Journalists and Reporters Without Borders were pegged as strong contenders to win the prize.

Some also thought the committee might have chosen to highlight an individual or organisation that is prominent in fighting climate change.

Bookies' favourite to win the prize was the World Health Organization (WHO), for its efforts in coordinating the global response to the coronavirus pandemic.

This week the five other Nobel awards were announced - they include literature, physics, chemistry, medicine or psychology, and economic sciences.

The prizes were established by Alfred Nobel in 1895.

Last year, Ethiopian President Abiy Ahmed took home the award for helping to end a two-decade conflict with neighbouring Eritrea.