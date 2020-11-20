Shopfronts in a traditional Madrid market got a makeover as part of a reimagined street art festival in the Spanish capital.

Organisers say they relocated from the streets of Malasaña to the Mostenses market because of the coronavirus pandemic.

By relocating "Pinta Malasaña" artists could paint safely and "secretly" while the market was closed, they said.

"We did not want to have too many artists painting at the same time. So, we divided them into four groups and we came (to the market) four Sundays throughout the month of October so that they painted their own space in turns, separated from each other and keeping all the security measures," explains co-organiser Diego Casado.