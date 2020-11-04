US election live: Latest results and reaction as Trump battles Biden for White HouseComments
Key updates:
Donald Trump and Joe Biden need 270 electoral college votes to be the next US president.
Trump is so far projected to win several key swing states including Florida, Ohio and Iowa. The US president also won the state of Texas, where it was a close race.
Biden has a lead in the key state of Arizona while North Carolina and Georgia are too close to call. Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, states that are likely to determine the outcome, will take longer to count ballots.
Summary
The race has tightened in the swing states as Trump is projected to win Florida, Ohio and Iowa. It's a better showing than expected for Trump who tweeted that he was "up big" and accused Democrats of "trying to steal the election".
Trump has won Texas, a traditionally conservative state that was seen as a potential swing state this year.
North Carolina and Georgia are very tight yet it is too close to call. We are waiting on results from the key state of Arizona where it appears Biden is ahead.
Attention will turn to the states of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, which are set to play a big role in the outcome of the vote. Michigan and Pennsylvania are expected to take longer to count their votes, and could continue counting through the week.
Biden, who is leading in national polls, is projected to win several traditionally left-wing states including Massachusetts and New Jersey.
Trump is projected to claim Oklahoma, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee.
The number of people voting early was 102 million - a record.
Florida approves $10 per hour minimum wage
Florida voters approved a $10 (€8.58) per hour minimum wage that will increase by $1 per year until it reaches $15 (€12.87) per hour by 2026.
Donald Trump has won the state of Texas in an election result that was close but expected. The demographics in Texas have changed and some thought the state could be in play for Democrats.
Senator Joni Ernst wins Senate seat in Iowa, limiting Democrats' ability to take control of the Senate
The win for Ernst means that Democrats have fewer options to flip the Senate.
They would need to win four seats in order to gain a majority after they lost Doug Jones' Alabama seat to Tommy Tuberville a former football coach.
Donald Trump is tweeting that his campaign is 'up big'
Trump's tweet was flagged by Twitter.
It's still an open race with either candidate a potential winner.
'We feel good about where we are': Biden says he feels on track to win the election
Biden has told supporters in Delaware that he feels good about Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania despite losses in the key states of Florida, Ohio and Iowa. He said he was optimistic about the election.
"It's not my place or Donald Trump's place to decide the election," Biden said, stating that he was grateful to poll workers and supporters. He called for people to be patient, explaining that the results would not be known immediately.
It came after Donald Trump had a better showing than expected in the early swing states, particularly in Florida among Hispanic voters.
Trump has won three swing states: Florida, Ohio and Iowa. This is better than expected showing for the President. Florida was won with the help of Hispanic voters,
Mississippi voters approve new state flag to replace Confederate one
Voters in the state of Mississippi voted to replace their state flag after legislators retired a flag with a Confederate symbol. The former embelm from the Civil War is viewed by many as a racist symbol.
Some in the South see the flag as a historic symbol.