Key updates:

Donald Trump and Joe Biden need 270 electoral college votes to be the next US president.

Trump is so far projected to win several key swing states including Florida, Ohio and Iowa. The US president also won the state of Texas, where it was a close race.

Biden has a lead in the key state of Arizona while North Carolina and Georgia are too close to call. Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, states that are likely to determine the outcome, will take longer to count ballots.

Summary

The race has tightened in the swing states as Trump is projected to win Florida, Ohio and Iowa. It's a better showing than expected for Trump who tweeted that he was "up big" and accused Democrats of "trying to steal the election".

Trump has won Texas, a traditionally conservative state that was seen as a potential swing state this year.

North Carolina and Georgia are very tight yet it is too close to call. We are waiting on results from the key state of Arizona where it appears Biden is ahead.

Attention will turn to the states of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, which are set to play a big role in the outcome of the vote. Michigan and Pennsylvania are expected to take longer to count their votes, and could continue counting through the week.

Biden, who is leading in national polls, is projected to win several traditionally left-wing states including Massachusetts and New Jersey.

Trump is projected to claim Oklahoma, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee.

The number of people voting early was 102 million - a record.