Pennsylvania: Why has the keystone state become the key battleground?

Soon after President Donald Trump carried the key swing state of Florida, the eyes of supporters of challenger Joe Biden shifted to the north-eastern United States and the battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Of the three, it is Pennsylvania - and its 20 electoral college votes - where we can expect the bloodiest fight to be made between the two candidates in the coming hours and days. It is a battle that will involve razor-thin margins, controversy and - likely - many, many lawyers.

Both Biden and Trump knew that it might come down to Pennsylvania, a state that Trump won in 2016 and which helped him beat Hillary Clinton. Biden closed out his campaign in Pennsylvania last week, and Trump has staged half a dozen rallies there in recent days.

The polls had Biden well ahead in Pennsylvania, where the former vice-president grew up, as recently as November 3 - but they did in Florida, too, which Trump won relatively comfortably. As of November 4, Trump is still ahead in Pennsylvania and is confident of winning it.

Why the optimism from the Biden campaign?

Well, Pennsylvania is one of only a few states that will accept votes that arrive up to three days after election day as long as they are postmarked November 3. That means that while Trump is currently leading there, many votes could still be in the mail.

The Democrat candidate told his supporters on November 4 that he was confident he would take Pennsylvania.

It is little surprise that Trump has argued that those mail votes should not be counted, given that the vast majority are likely to come from Democrats. Trump has questioned the severity of COVID-19 - despite contracting it - while Biden has sought to make the election a referendum on the president’s mishandling of the virus. It is his supporters, not Trump’s, that vote by mail.

As of 10 am CET on November 4, Pennsylvania’s Governor, Tom Wolf, tweeted that the state still had one million votes to count - and he promised that every one of them would be counted.

As of 11 am CET, just 64% of the state’s vote had been counted, with Trump ahead by a massive 13 points. Election officials told AP on Wednesday that they are counting machine-made votes - i.e. in-person votes - first, before turning to mail-in ballots.

"We had hoped that we were going to come out right now and give you an additional total on the mail-in vote, but we are still working," Lisa Deeley, the chairwoman of the Philadelphia City Commissioners, told AP.

That is good news for Biden because, again, most mail-in votes are likely to come from Democrats.

Could Biden win without Pennsylvania?

It is possible.

As things stand, he is on 238 electoral college votes to Trump’s 213. If Biden takes Nevada and Wisconsin (he is currently ahead in both) that gets him to 254. If he wins Michigan - where Trump is ahead by five-points but with at least 20% of votes left to count - he gets to 270.

That’s the magic number, and even if Trump wins Pennsylvania, Biden becomes the next president.

Equally, North Carolina - and its 16 electoral college votes - is still to play for, although Trump is currently leading by one point with 94% of votes counted. Trump is only ahead by two points in Georgia, likewise, which Biden claims is still in play but has always been a Republican stronghold.