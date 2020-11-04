If Europe's five most populous countries were to vote in the US presidential election, Joe Biden would be the winner.

This is according to a survey by BVA conducted across the UK, Italy, Germany, France and Spain.

The former US vice-president wins in all five nations and has his highest rating in Germany (66%), whereas Donald Trump's biggest share is in Italy with a mere 15% of hypothetical support.

Disagreement on pandemic handling, environment policy and Mexico wall

There are many reasons behind such a lack of support for the incumbent US president in Italy.

The most important ones are his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic - seen as a failure - his withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement, as well as the plan to build a wall along the US-Mexico border.

The BVA research also shows that Italians are widely following this election (68%).

However, this is not because they're particularly interested in US politics, but rather to see whether Trump can again beat the odds.

Wide lack of support for the US across Europe

Despite the poor approval ratings for Trump, Italy emerged as the country among those surveyed that supports the United States the most (38%).

Germany is the country with the least favourable opinion on the US, with only 22% expressing a positive opinion towards the country, followed by the UK (34%), France (36%) and Spain (37%).