Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša has handed Donald Trump victory in the 2020 United States Presidential election, despite no official result being declared.

"It’s pretty clear that American people have elected ⁦Donald Trump and Mike Pence for four more years," Janša tweeted on Wednesday.

"More delays and facts denying ... [the] bigger the final triumph for the President. Congratulations ⁦to the Republican Party for strong results across the US".

The US election is currently locked in a stalemate, with hundreds of thousands of votes still to be counted, and the outcome still unclear in key states.

Donald Trump declared a premature victory at the White House and described the election process as a "major fraud on our nation".

The campaign for Democrat candidate Joe Biden has described the bid to stop vote counting as "outrageous, unprecedented and incorrect", and say they are "ready to deploy" legal teams.

The Slovenian Prime Minister's tweet generated an immediate response from several MEPs, including German Nicola Beer from Renew Europe Group.

"Donald Trump has his deeply undemocratic, unjustified playbook on elections EU Member States should not play along," tweeted Beer.

"The European Union, with all Member States, has a duty to show respect for every single vote. Period."

No other EU leader has issued congratulations or themselves announced a result in the US election.

"While we wait for the election result, the EU remains ready to continue building a strong transatlantic partnership, based on our shared values and history," said EU Vice-President Josep Borrell.

The electoral college votes have not all been counted at time of writing.