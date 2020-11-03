Voters flocked to the polls on Tuesday despite the threat of the coronavirus and long lines to choose between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden.

The election will influence how the United States confronts everything from the pandemic to race relations for years to come.

Those who are voting in person are joining 102 million Americans who voted early — a record total that that represents 73% of the total turnout of the 2016 presidential election.

America's complex voting system has faced a fresh challenge this year not only because of the coronavirus but now because President Trump has cast doubt over mail-in votes used by many to avoid waiting in line to fill in a ballot.

Norman William, a professor of Constitutional Law believes the outcome of the contest for the White House may have to be settled in the courts.

Watch the full interview in the player above.