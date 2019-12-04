U.S. President Donald Trump solicited foreign interference to boost his chances of re-election next year, undermined national security and ordered an "unprecedented" campaign to obstruct Congress, according to a new report authored by leading Democratic lawmakers.

In a 300-page report that alleged sweeping abuse of power, the Democratic-led House of Representatives Intelligence Committee said Trump used U.S. military aid and the prospect of a White House visit to pressure his Ukrainian counterpart to undertake probes that would benefit Trump politically.

What does the report say?

The report makes for damning reading if you're Donald Trump.

It says the Republican President "placed his own personal and political interests above the national interests of the United States, sought to undermine the integrity of the U.S. presidential election process, and endangered U.S. national security."

Democrats on the Committee also accused Trump of an "unprecedented" effort to obstruct the investigation, including refusing to provide documents and testimony from his top advisers, unsuccessful attempts to block career government officials from testifying and intimidation of witnesses.

"The evidence of the President's misconduct is overwhelming, and so too is the evidence of his obstruction of Congress," it said, adding that the wrongdoing was "not an isolated occurrence."

The Chairman of the Committee, Adam Schiff, said President Trump had a strong case to answer.

"This is a president who believes that he is beyond indictment, beyond impeachment, beyond any form of accountability and indeed above the law."

How has the White House reacted?

President Trump has denied any wrongdoing, and attacked the impeachment probe as a partisan "witch hunt".

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said Democrats had conducted a "one-sided sham process" that had failed to produce any evidence of wrongdoing by Trump.

"This report reflects nothing more than their frustrations. Chairman Schiff's report reads like the ramblings of a basement blogger straining to prove something when there is evidence of nothing," she said.