The father of a sick child confronted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he visited an east London hospital on Wednesday.

Omar Salem challenged Johnson over the care his seven-day-old daughter received at Whipps Cross University Hospital while "gravely ill".

He said the emergency department team "were great" but that she then "went for hours on the ward without seeing a doctor".

Salem complained about repeated delays on the ward, saying it was "just not acceptable" that "there are not enough people on this ward".

"The NHS has been destroyed and now you come here for a press opportunity," he added.

Johnson contested that there wasn't any press with him to which Salem responded: "What do you mean there's no press here? Who are these people?"

The parent describes himself on Twitter as a Labour activist campaigning against Brexit.