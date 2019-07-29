Watch: Contestants battle it out at the World Thumb War Championships

Paul 'Under the Thumb' Browse was victorious for the fourth time running at the World Thumb Wrestling Championships on Saturday.

Contestants of all ages battled it out for the title in Suffolk, England.

The rather unusual sport consists of minute-long matches where competitors attempt to pin one another's thumb down. The game ends early if a player pins their opponent's thumb down for the length of time it takes to say "one, two, three, four, I win the thumb war."

The event this year saw 24 adults and eight children compete for the world title with different divisions for men and women. Paul 'Under the Thumb' Browse defeated the 'Thumbertaker' in the men's final.

The female world champion spot was claimed by Janet Coleman, better known as 'Nanny Thumb'.