Watch live: Heavy Metal Knitting World Championships from Finland

A unique event is set to begin in Finland.

Competitors will be knitting to a heavy metal soundtrack in the first official Heavy Metal Knitting World Championships.

Competitors taking part hail from Latvia, Sweden, Japan, Russia, the UK, Denmark, the US and of course, Finland.

Both heavy metal and knitting are popular in Finland. Finland is renowned for its heavy metal, with roughly 53 heavy metal musicians per 100,000 people.

The thrash metal band Maniac Abductor will be performing as part of the championships. The competition is taking place in Joensuu where the band is based.

"In heavy metal knitting, the knitter becomes a part of the band, showing their best needlework tricks as the heavy riffs echo in the background."