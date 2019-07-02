Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Japan

Watch: Ninja-themed cafe opens in Japan

 Comments
By Euronews 
Watch: Ninja-themed cafe opens in Japan
Copyright
Associated Press
Text size Aa Aa

Ninja fanatics will be delighted to drink and dine in Tokyo's Ninja Cafe and Bar. The cafe, which opened on Monday, sees guests dress up in traditional ninja costume and learn the ancient art of Samurai.

The owners are proud to offer the "full ninja experience" with the theme extending to food and drinks. Some of the delicacies served are black "ninja ginger-ale" and ninja curry.

Guests on Monday were taught swordsmanship, blowgun-use and how to throw shuriken. One visitor from New York said: "I just really enjoyed it. The drinks were fine. They're healthy, keep the health up."

Owners of the company said that their goal is to put on events that Japan, and indeed the world, has never seen before.