Watch: Ninja-themed cafe opens in Japan

Ninja fanatics will be delighted to drink and dine in Tokyo's Ninja Cafe and Bar. The cafe, which opened on Monday, sees guests dress up in traditional ninja costume and learn the ancient art of Samurai.

The owners are proud to offer the "full ninja experience" with the theme extending to food and drinks. Some of the delicacies served are black "ninja ginger-ale" and ninja curry.

Guests on Monday were taught swordsmanship, blowgun-use and how to throw shuriken. One visitor from New York said: "I just really enjoyed it. The drinks were fine. They're healthy, keep the health up."

Owners of the company said that their goal is to put on events that Japan, and indeed the world, has never seen before.