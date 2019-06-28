World Cup Final hosts, Lyon, hold world record bid for most footballers playing in single game

As the Women's World Cup approaches its climax, the French city of Lyon is not only hosting the semi-final and the final - but also a five-day non-stop 11-a-side match with over 3000 men and women taking part.

The footballers are hoping to break the world record for the largest number of players in a single game, as well as promote opportunity, equality, and respect for women in sport.

Grassroots nonprofit organisation Equal Playing Field organised the event, the third of this kind in three years in a bid to empower women in sport.

It takes place from June 28 to July 1 at the Olympique Lyonnais' academy. Due to the heatwave organisers delayed the start by one day, and have advised anyone involved to stay hydrated.

🔥HEAT WAVE 🔥 Following advice from local authorities, the EPF World Record match will now start on FRIDAY, JUNE 28 at... Publiée par Equal Playing Field sur Jeudi 27 juin 2019

The match is being played throughout the day and night and everyone taking part must play for at least 10 minutes and touch the ball at least once.

@equalplayingfield

To join the conversation on Twitter use the hashtag for the event, #AnyGirlAnywhere.

