Women's biggest football match becomes world record

Women footballers from around the world came together in Lyon, France, to break a world record.

A total of 807 players from 60 countries played for three days and nights non stop. In doing so, they broke the world record for the largest number of players in a single game. Each player had to compete for at least 10 minutes and hit the ball at least once.

The last record was of 677 players.

Nonprofit organisation Equal Playing Field organised the event in Lyon from June 29 to July 1, the third of this kind in three years in a bid to empower women in sport. Their aim was to promote equality and opportunity.

The organisation has already set world records for playing football at the highest altitude in Kilimanjaro, and the lowest by the Dead Sea in Jordan.

"It's about women getting access to same stuff that men get," said a player.

These players from around the world played as one team, united by a common goal. It took 68 hours and nine minutes for history to be made.