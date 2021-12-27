Paris FC and Lyon kicked out of French Cup over fan violence

Paris FC and Lyon have been kicked out of the French cup due to the fan violence that broke out during a match between the two sides on 17 December.

The match was abandoned at half-time with the score level at 1-1. Violence broke out after flares were thrown back and forth between home and visiting fans in one of the stands.

The stadium announcer at the Stade Charléty told supporters the game would no longer go ahead just before the second half was due to start, as things further escalated and spectators flooded onto the pitch.

The Disciplinary Committee of the French Football Federation (FFF) decided on Monday to give Paris FC and Lyon a loss of match, meaning Nice, who were due to meet the winner of the tie in the round of 16, are now through to the last eight.

The two clubs also received further sanctions.

Lyon has been suspended from the French Cup with a stay of execution from the 2022/2023 edition.

They will also not be allowed to have away supporters attend games until the end of the season. This sanction will apply in Ligue 1.

Paris FC will have to play five matches behind closed doors at Charléty.

Both teams have also been fined -- €10,000 for Paris FC and €52,000 for Lyon.

Although no arrests were made at the time of the trouble, three Parisian ultras supporters were subsequently arrested. Two of them will be tried for violence in a group, according to the public prosecutor's office, which opened an investigation the day after the events.

Fan violence has cast a shadow over the French football season already, with a number of incidents involving fans since the season kicked off in August.

Lyon have already been ordered to play two games behind closed doors and deducted a league point after their home game on November 21 was abandoned when Marseille's Dimitri Payet was hit on the head by a bottle thrown from the crowd.