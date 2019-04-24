Want to talk to the next EU Commission president?

Over the coming weeks, Euronews will be speaking to the leading candidates to take the EU’s top job after elections next month.

First up will be Ska Keller, representing the Greens, who will be appearing live at 17h CET on Thursday 25th April. You can watch on euronews.com, facebook.com/euronews and YouTube.com/euronews as well as on Euronews TV.

The following day, current commissioner Frans Timmermans, who is nominated by the Socialists, will appear. And Violeta Tomic, candidate of the Left (April 30), Guy Verhofstadt, representing the Liberals (May 13) and Jan Zahradil from the Conservatives (May 14) will follow. We want them to answer the questions that matter to you, and you can share those with us on Facebook, Twitter using #RawPolitics or by email at rawpol@euronews.com. For maximum impact record a video of yourself asking your question to put your point directly.

So whether you are concerned about global warming, immigration, the economy and jobs, culture or the power of big businesses, let them know what you feel.

Most of the major political groups in the European parliament are nominating their preferred candidates to become Commission president. EU heads of state will formally nominate one, after taking into consideration which groups won the most votes in the bloc-wide elections that conclude on May 26. Then the new parliament needs to ratify that candidate.