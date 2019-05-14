Want to talk to the next EU Commission president?

In the run-up to the European elections, Euronews will be speaking to the leading candidates to take the EU’s top job.

Next up is Jan Zahradil, from the Conservatives, on Tuesday (May 14) at 21h CEST.

We want them to answer the questions that matter to you, and you can share those with us on Facebook or Twitter using #RawPolitics, and by asking your questions in this form below; or by email at rawpol@euronews.com. For maximum impact record a video of yourself asking your question to put your point directly.

So whether you are concerned about global warming, immigration, the economy and jobs, culture or the power of big businesses, let them know what you feel.

On Monday we spoke to Guy Verhofstadt. Previously we interviewed Ska Keller, representing the Greens, Socialist Frans Timmermans and Violeta Tomic, of the European Left.

You can watch on euronews.com, facebook.com/euronews as well as on Euronews TV.

The sessions, in partnership with Facebook, will take place at the European Parliament in Brussels.

Most of the major political groups in the European parliament are nominating their preferred candidates to become Commission president. EU heads of state will formally nominate one, after taking into consideration which groups won the most votes in the bloc-wide elections that conclude on May 26. Then the new parliament needs to ratify that candidate.

