Watch live: Slovenia's Violeta Tomic makes her pitch for EU's top job

Slovenia's Violeta Tomic will go under the spotlight today when she makes her pitch to replace Jean-Claude Juncker.

It is part of a series of live interviews Euronews is running in the build-up to next month’s European elections.

Previously on Raw Questions...

Last week we interviewed two other people in the running to be the next president of the European Commission.

They were Green MEP Ska Keller and social democrat Frans Timmermans.

Next up is...

Guy Verhofstadt, representing the Liberals takes part on May 13 at 16h CEST and Jan Zahradil from the Conservatives will follow on May 14 at 21h CEST.

The sessions, in partnership with Facebook, will take place at the European Parliament in Brussels.

Most of the major political groups in the European parliament are nominating their preferred candidates to become Commission president. EU heads of state will formally nominate one, after taking into consideration which groups won the most votes in the bloc-wide elections that conclude on May 26. Then the new parliament needs to ratify that candidate.