EU Elections 2019: Who is Ska Keller? And what does she stand for?

Over the coming weeks, Euronews will be speaking to the leading candidates to take the EU’s top job after elections next month.

First up will be Ska Keller, representing the Greens, who will be appearing live at 19h CET on Thursday 25th April.

Submit your questions here.

Who is Ska Keller?

Ska Keller is a German politician, born in Germany in 1981. She studied Islamic Studies, Turkology and Jewish Studies and the Free University of Berlin and the Sabanci Üniversitesi Istanbul, and completed her degree in 2010.

Career

Before being a member of the European Parliament, Keller was a chairperson and spokesperson on women's policy for Alliance 90/The Greens in Brandenburg and a board member of the German Young Greens.

She was then elected to the Parliament when she was only 27 years old in 2009.

In 2014, Keller was the European Greens' front runner for the European elections. She is now in her second term of office.

She is the president and migration spokesperson for the Greens/EFA group in the European Parliament.

She is a member of the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE), where she works to strengthen the rights of refugees and migrants and achieve a fair asylum policy on the EU.

She is also a member of the European Parliament's Turkey and Mexico Delegations.

What does she stand for?

Represent everyone

Keller criticises the misrepresentation of people in the European Parliament. She explains that the Parliament is mostly populated with men in their fifties or older, which does not reflect our society. She thinks everybody should be represented, wants to represent young people and include their needs and opinions in her work.

Improve people's lives and protect people everywhere

She wants to protect people and insure that other parts of the world don't suffer from EU trade policies. She wants a fair Europe, that protects people inside and out of its borders, and insure human rights are respected around the world. She wants to welcome refugees and ensure they can legally immigrate to the EU.

Transparency

She believes in being completely transparent about her work. On her website, she reserved a page to expose what she earns as an MEP and how she spends the money.

Social media engagement

Keller has 40,612 followers on Facebook, 7,135 on Instagram and 37.1K on Twitter.

Below is her most liked post on Facebook since 2009 where she criticises corruption in Romania.

The fact that the Romanian government are desperately trying to discredit Laura Codruta Kővesi shows just how effective... Publiée par Ska Keller sur Mercredi 27 février 2019

On her Instagram account, she posted a picture with Greta Thunberg during their conversation about climate change.