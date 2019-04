Euronews is quizzing Dutch politician Frans Timmermans today as he makes his pitch for the EU's top job.

You can watch the interview live on this page from 17h CEST.

Timmermans, already the European Commission's first vice-president, is hoping to step up and replace his boss, Jean-Claude Juncker.

It comes after Green MEP Ska Keller kicked-off our series of interviews with those hoping to succeed Juncker after elections in May.

