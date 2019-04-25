'Climate issue totally connected to social issue,' says EC president hopeful Ska Keller

"The climate issue is totally connected to the social issue," said Green MEP Ska Keller as she kicked-off Euronews' series of interviews with those in the running for the EU’s top job.

"It's the poorer people who suffer most from climate changes and it's the poorer people who actually have much less CO2 emissions than richer people," she said.

Keller is among those hoping to succeed Jean-Claude Juncker as president of the European Commission after May’s elections.

There is a host of other candidates also in the running to replace Juncker, like Frans Timmermans, currently the EC’s first vice-president, who is nominated by the socialists. We’ll be interviewing him on Friday (April 26).

Timmermans will be followed on Euronews by Violeta Tomic, candidate of the Left (April 30), Guy Verhofstadt, representing the Liberals (May 13) and Jan Zahradil from the Conservatives (May 14).