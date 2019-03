People in the French town of Dunkirk competed in an unusual competition: a championship to find the best seagull impersonator.

The event drew enthusiastic participants, including one lady called Justine who was covered in white feathers, who squawked her way to the title.

Organisers said the gathering, which takes place on the margins of the town's annual carnival, is a victim of its own success, with so many competitors lining up to take part that they have to be pre-screened by judges.