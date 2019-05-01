London hits beak puns as seagulls photobomb traffic cameras

Seagulls have been caught repeatedly photobombing traffic cameras in London.

Bringing a new meaning to the camera's bird's eye view of the UK capital's roads, they first made an appearance near Blackwall Tunnel in Poplar, East London, on April 29.

A tweet from Transport for London's (TfL) official account alerted Twitter users to the oddity, garnering thousands of likes and shares.

TfL has since published several more pictures of seagulls photobombing their traffic cameras.

By Tuesday TfL had given two of them nicknames — Graeme and Steve — and begun using bird-related puns in their tweets.

One message read: "Our cameras usually give us a bird’s eye view of traffic across London, but we’d like to thank our new colleagues Graeme and Steve for helping out at beak times."

Twitter users, too, got creative with their responses.

A user tweeted: "Hope no seagulls were hurt in the making of this photo."

Another user tweeted: "That bird didn’t really seem to know what it was doing. It seemed to be winging it."