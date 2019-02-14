Coffee Meets Bagel announces data breach on Valentine's Day

By Elisha Fieldstadt with NBC News Tech and Science News • last updated: 14/02/2019 - 17:52

Coffee Meets Bagel users may decide to break up with the dating app this Valentine's Day.

Romance-seekers using the app received an email early Thursday warning them that data from their accounts may have been "acquired by an unauthorized party."

The email, which Coffee Meets Bagel did not release publicly but was obtained by NBC News, said the company discovered the breach Monday.

The compromised information includes only names and email addresses shared with the app before May 2018, according to the email. The company said it does not store any financial information or passwords.

Coffee Meets Bagel urged members to use caution during email correspondence and avoid clicking on links and attachments or sharing personal information after unsolicited requests.

Coffee Meets Bagel presents itself as a sort of anti-hookup app. It says its aim is to help users find "meaningful connections." At noon each day, users receive a limited number of matches based on an algorithm. Users can contact matches only if the other person "likes" them too.

The email sent to Coffee Meets Bagel users said the company has hired security experts to review the breach, is monitoring for suspicious activity and third-party breaches, enhancing their breach detection systems and working with law enforcement.

Coffee Meets Bagel did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and did not disclose how many users were affected by the breach.