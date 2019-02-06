The farm underneath the streets of London

Countryside and farm have become almost synonymous but in a Second World War air-raid shelter under the streets of London, two entrepreneurs are aiming to change that.

The complex is home to an underground oasis filled with herbs, salads and ‘micro-greens’ destined for some of London’s best-known restaurants.

Run by Richard Ballard and his business partner Steven Dring, the farm was created to be fully sustainable. Plants are grown on carpet beds and nourished with newly developed LED lighting. The pair say the venture has been so successful with local businesses that supply has outstripped demand.

The former aid-raid shelter, which sits over 30 meters beneath the ground, was used by some 8,000 Londoners at the beginning of the 1940s but fell into disuse soon after. It was taken on by the business-focused pair following a crowdsourcing campaign which raised more than one million euros.

NBC’s Nikolai Miller took a trip deep down into the farm to see what the fuss was all about.