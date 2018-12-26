Inside story: the articles we're most proud of this year

Euronews has produced thousands of news and feature articles this year, from on-the-ground reportage to data stories and 360-degree videos to hard-hitting interviews with key European leaders.

Here are our favourites from the last 12 months:

1. Life in limbo on Lesbos: a WhatsApp interview

Reporters normally conduct interviews with a notepad and pen, in front of a camera or over the phone.

But sometimes that’s just not possible.

In March, Euronews journalist Alice Cuddy wanted to speak to a Syrian asylum seeker on the Greek island of Lesbos.

But with poor phone and internet connection, she turned to an innovative newsgathering tool: the smartphone messaging service, WhatsApp.

Read the article

2. Ten days at sea: the real story of the Aquarius

Euronews' Anelise Borges was the only television journalist aboard the migrant rescue ship Aquarius when it was at the centre of a diplomatic storm and became a symbol of changing attitudes in Europe towards asylum seekers.

She spent 10 days aboard the vessel, which had saved 630 migrants from the Mediterranean Sea.

When Italy's new populist coalition government refused to let the vessel dock, it sparked an international crisis and an excruciating wait to know who would let the migrants in.

Read the article

3. 'Victor Orban is a hero': Bannon talks populism and the future of Europe

Like elsewhere across the world, populism has swept Europe.

Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon is one of its key architects on the other side of the Atlantic.

He visited Europe earlier this year in a bid to help right-wing, anti-establishment parties grow further.

Euronews' Bryan Carter sat down with Bannon for a 45-minute interview, which, at times, got quite testy.

Watch the full interview

4. Getting to the bottom of Romania's corruption problem

One of the key stories in Europe this year has been the ongoing protests against what protesters see as attempts by the ruling Social Democrats to weaken anti-corruption laws.

Euronews' Hans von der Brelie marched with demonstrators as they descended on Bucharest to make their voices heard (see video below).

He went on to speak with the main players in Romania's fight against corruption to get a flavour of why people feel so strongly.

Watch the full report on corruption in Romania

5. Why are so many Italians against vaccines?

Italy's populist government was criticised for suspending a law that made 10 vaccines compulsory for children.

Critics said the move would take the country back to the Middle Ages.

But, at Euronews, we aim to help people understand what others think, so we examined the reasons behind Italy's anti-vaccine movement.

Read the article

6. Inside Moria: Euronews takes you around Greece's biggest refugee camp

In November, with winter fast approaching, Euronews' Apostolos Staikos visited Moria, Greece's biggest refugee camp.

He took a camera around with him and explains what life is like inside the facility, which has been criticised for being overcrowded and unfit for humans.

Read the article

7. Meet the women and men taking on the Polish government over abortion

Women and men across Poland are organising a guerilla resistance to the Polish government's attempts to further restrict access to abortion.

Farmers, teachers, CEOs and architects are among those moonlighting as abortion activists when their day jobs are over, preparing to rally people to the streets for mass protests.

Euronews' Alice Cuddy met some of the people behind the resistance.

Read the article

8. Malta is a captured state, say sons of Daphne Caruana Galizia

Andrew and Matthew Caruana Galizia say the story behind their mother’s assassination is that of a small Mediterranean Island state that has been taken over by outside interests.

Daphne Caruana Galizia was a Maltese investigative journalist and anti-corruption activist who was investigating Maltese government links to money laundering and tax evasion. She was killed in a car bomb close to her home last year.

Speaking to Sophie Claudet on Euronews’ Global Conversation, her sons say outside foreign interests have, in effect, taken control and are pulling the strings in the country.

Watch the full interview

9. Moscow’s marvellous metro: an architectural tour using a 360° camera

The Moscow metro, also known as the "subterranean palace" is one of the most beautiful underground subways in the world.

If a flight to Russia is beyond your budget right now, a cheaper option might be to take a look at our tour of the metro with a 360° camera.

Read the article and view the video

10. Armistice centenary: why it's important to remember World War I

In the run-up to November's commemorations to mark a century since the end of WW1, we spoke to people across Europe to get a flavour of what the end of the conflict meant for them.

From first-hand memories of the final moments of the war to Europeans searching for ways to communicate the story of the conflict to the next generation, their testimonies pack a powerful and emotional punch.

Read the article

11. Explained: the rise and rise of populism in Europe

We looked at the data behind a key trend in Europe: the rise of populism.

Looking at the vote share won by populist parties over the last decade we found Italy (before its election this year) was at the forefront of an EU-wide trend that has seen a huge swing to anti-establishment parties.

Read the full data article

12. 'I am his legs and he is my heart'

We used a 360° camera to tell the touching story of Pablo Roas, 18, who has cerebral palsy, and his father.

They have finished six marathons together — Jose Manuel runs and pushes his son in a specially-adapted wheelchair — including Seville (three times), Madrid (twice) and New York.

Watch the full video

13. Verhofstadt calls on Facebook to remove 'false video' after Euronews debunk

This year has seen the launch of The Cube, Euronews' social media newsdesk, which spends time verifying and sometimes debunking what is posted on Facebook, Twitter and other similar websites.

Earlier this month The Cube's Alex Morgan exposed a video sponsored by the Hungarian government about pro-EU MEP Guy Verhofstadt.

It accused Verhofstadt of being reckless and showed a clip of him saying that he supported "more migration" in the EU.

But Euronews proved that the clip was taken from a 2014 interview in which the MEP said: "We need migration but we need legal migration. For the moment, we have the opposite. We have illegal immigration and human trafficking."

Verhofstadt then wrote to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and demanded the video be removed from his platform.

Read the full story

14. Nine days in a truck: uncovering the human cost of Europe's delivery industry

Amid changes surrounding the regulation of the transport industry, most people have little awareness of what life as a lorry driver is really like.

Journalist Natalia Liubchenkova joined one such driver on the road for nine days to uncover the human price of having goods readily available in our local supermarkets.

The delivery drivers who are integral to this industry sleep in their vehicles and prepare meals next to them for days, weeks and months at a time. For long periods they see little except the road, lorry parks and the inside of their cab.

Read the article and view 360 video