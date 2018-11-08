IMMERSIVE STORY: Moscow's Metro aka the 'subterranean palace' in 360

The Moscow metro, also known as the "subterranean palace" is one of the most beautiful underground subways in the world, thanks to its architecture, design and ostentation. The transport system is a sightseeing tour in itself, with marble walls, high ceilings, grand chandeliers, sculptures, stained glass, and plenty of Soviet figures.

The metro has been a winner of several design prizes, including the Grand Prix for Architecture in New York, and its elegant halls are unquestionably worth a visit if you decide to visit the Russian capital.

A ride in the fancy subway costs less than a euro, but going to Moscow might be just a bit more than that. That's why we've decided to put together a 360-degree virtual reality tour for you: you'll be able to visit the Moscow metro as if you were there yourself.

Click on the window below to start the experience, and make sure you have the audio switched on to make the most out of your tour. Move around to find key bits of information; click on the hotspot arrows to go to a different station; and enjoy the music we have selected for you.