May continues Brexit tour as economic impact assessments loom

The Bank of England and the British government are to release assessments of the economic impact of Brexit later today

It comes as Prime Minister Theresa May continues her tour of the UK with a visit to Scotland to try to sell her Brexit deal ahead of next month's parliamentary vote.

Yesterday, she visited Wales and Northern Ireland.

While in Belfast, Mrs May defended her deal ahead of the crucial Parliamentary vote on December 11th.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "No Scottish government with the interests of this or future generations at heart could possibly accept the deal on offer. That deal will take Scotland out of the European Union against our will."