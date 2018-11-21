Beached whale found with six kilos of plastics in stomach

The horrific scale of plastics pollution in the world’s oceans has been revealed by the contents of the stomach of a whale washed up on the shores of Indonesia.

The entrails of the sperm whale were found to contain more than six kilos of plastic waste, including 115 plastic cups, sandals, bottles and a plastic bag containing more than a thousand pieces of string.

The cause of death is not known - but environmental campaigners have called the discovery “truly awful”.

WWF's Global Plastics Policy Manager Eirik Lindebjerg told Good Morning Europe that new international treaties are needed to protect the seas.