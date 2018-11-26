"Urban mermaid" swims the Thames to collect plastic waste

A British woman wearing a mermaid's tail swam 120 miles down the Thames on a personal anti-plastic campaign.

Lindsey Cole started her journey on November 1 to highlight "how we’re choking mermaids and creatures in our waters."

Artist Barbara de Moubray trailed her in a canoe, along with Samantha - the trash sculpture.

Their journey was inspired when Lindsey cut her hand on plastic while free diving in Indonesia - the same place a sperm whale recently washed ashore, its stomach full of plastic.

Along the way, they have stopped to share their message with school kids.