"Urban mermaid" swims the Thames to collect plastic waste

"Urban mermaid" swims the Thames to collect plastic waste

"Urban mermaid" swims the Thames to collect plastic waste
A British woman wearing a mermaid's tail swam 120 miles down the Thames on a personal anti-plastic campaign.

Lindsey Cole started her journey on November 1 to highlight "how we’re choking mermaids and creatures in our waters."

And 200km swimming down the length of the non-tidal River Thames as the urban mermaids is....done. Massive massive thanks to everyone who came down yesterday, sent supportive messages throughout the journey, put us up or came to the river side in the middle of nowhere to spur us on. The water in November is pretty cold (5-7 degrees), especially on Thursday when there was frost. My fingers dreamt of roasting chestnuts on an open fire to feebly attempt to block the cold out. But, support really did boost morale and quite literally warmed my cold cockles. Thanks again and hope to hang or swim with you all soon. Right now I'm enjoying being horizontal ? ❤️❤️? #riverthames #urbanmermaid #mermaids #openwaterswimming #thanks

Artist Barbara de Moubray trailed her in a canoe, along with Samantha - the trash sculpture.

Their journey was inspired when Lindsey cut her hand on plastic while free diving in Indonesia - the same place a sperm whale recently washed ashore, its stomach full of plastic.

Along the way, they have stopped to share their message with school kids.

It's Monday morning. The start of a new week and our last week swimming/canoeing along the Thames. Boo hoo (and a little wahey). We're getting in the water every day to keep the momentum up, but today we started our week off with a visit to Clare's Court school in Maidenhead. 'Who do you think will eat the plastic that we find in the #riverthames?' We asked. A young 4 year old shot his hand up and said 'SHARKS!' Luckily for us there aren't any sharks in the Thames, although I actually do quite like sharks. Kids' brains are like sponges and they all said they're gonna make a conscious effort to recycle and tell their parents to not buy plastic bottles of water- to ensure our Thames' sharks don't accidentally chomp on it for their dinner. Thanks for having us Clare's Court. I'm now putting my tail back on, @barbarademoubrayartist hopping in her freshly cleaned canoe and we're headed for Windsor. Ta-ra Maidenhead, you've done an excellent job of looking after your river #urbanmermaid #litterpick #plasticfree #riverthames @theurbanmermaiduk @plasticfreemaidenhead

