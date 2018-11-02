BREAKING NEWS

Michelin-starred chef Thierry Voisin shares his recipe for Shiitake mushrooms with "Taste"
Shiitake cream soup

  • 200g fresh shiitakes
  • 100g dried shiitakes
  • 15g shallots
  • 25cl milk
  • 150g thick cream (42% fat)
  • 3cl vermouth

  • 30cl white poultry meat stock

  • Honey vinegar

  • Jabugo ham

  • Sliced fresh shiitake
  • Whipped cream
  • Fresh herb oil

    • Step by step :

    • Sweat the sliced and fresh shiitakes
    • Add the shallots and the vermouth
    • Heat until well-reduced

    • Add the poultry stock, milk, and cream

    • Cook for 10-15 minutes

    • Blend, and sieve

    Presentation:

    • Plate up in a deep dish
    • Scatter several pan-fried shiitake slices on top, with the ham, a dash of cream, and

    a few splashes of fresh herb oil, and the honey vinegar

