Shiitake cream soup
- 200g fresh shiitakes
- 100g dried shiitakes
- 15g shallots
- 25cl milk
- 150g thick cream (42% fat)
- 3cl vermouth
30cl white poultry meat stock
Michelin-starred chef Thierry Voisin shares his recipe for Shiitake mushrooms with "Taste"
Honey vinegar
Jabugo ham
Add the poultry stock, milk, and cream
Cook for 10-15 minutes
Blend, and sieve
a few splashes of fresh herb oil, and the honey vinegar