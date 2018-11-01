Trump vows to crack down on asylum seekers at the border

Text size Aa Aa

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump delivered a sharply worded speech on immigration Thursday, vowing to hold undocumented immigrants in detention until they could be deported and to block asylum seekers from claiming asylum if they are caught crossing the border outside of legal ports of entry. Both measures are expected to be met with lawsuits in federal court. Under current law, immigrants are allowed to make a claim for asylum anywhere in the United States, no matter how they entered.

And the Trump administration would be in violation of international asylum lawas well, said Scott Anderson, a David M. Rubinstein fellow in governance studies at The Brookings Institution. Central American asylum seekers wait as U.S. Border Patrol agents take them into custody near McAllen, Texas on June 12, 2018. John Moore "U.S. treaty obligations require the United States to extend asylum to individuals who qualify as refugees if they are found in the United States or at any U.S. border, regardless of whether they arrived their legally or not," said Anderson. "The same treaties also prohibit the United States from expelling qualified individuals or returning them to their country of origin absent certain extraordinary circumstances."