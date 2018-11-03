US midterms: Trump and Obama trade blows before crucial vote

In the final few days of campaigning for the US midterm elections, both sides are bringing out the big guns.

President Trump and former President Barack Obama have been taking swipes at each other over everything from the migrant crisis to healthcare.

Trump spoke about how well the economy was doing on his watch. But the migrant caravan was also high on the agenda - with him denying he'd threatened to shoot them.

He told reporters: "I didn't say shoot. I didn't say shoot. But they do that with us, they're going to be arrested for a long time."

In Miami, Obama spoke of the divisiveness in American politics while a heckler tried to interrupt him.

The former president turned the situation around.

He said: "Why is it that the folks that won the last election are so mad all the time? It's an interesting question, like when I won the presidency, at least my side felt pretty good."

Meanwhile Twitter says it has deleted more than 10,000 automated accounts posting messages that discouraged people from voting in the elections and wrongly appeared to be from Democrats. The party had flagged up the misleading tweets to the social media company.

Campaigning is likely to intensify even further over the weekend.

With just days to go until the elections and polls indicating a very close race, there remains a good deal of uncertainty to the outcome.