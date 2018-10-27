Multiple people are dead after a shooter opened fire at the Tree of Life Congregation, a synagogue in Pittsburgh where Sabbath services were taking place, according to local officials.
8 confirmed dead in shooting at synagogue in Pittsburgh
The suspect is in police custody,
At least eight people were reported to have died in the shooting and 12 were injured, three of whom were believed to be police officers, according to preliminary information from multiple senior law enforcement officials.
It is believed the suspect was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and multiple handguns.
Pittsburgh Police Commander Jason Lando said there were multiple casualties and said it was imperative neighbors in the surrounding area sheltered in place.
"Do not come out. It is not safe," Lando said.
Pittsburgh Public Safety tweeted on Saturday morning that there was an active shooter in the area around the synagogue and said to avoid the area.
President Trump tweeted about the shooting on Saturday, saying that he was keeping an eye on the unfolding events in Squirrel Hill.
"People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All!" Trump wrote.
Vice President Mike Pence also tweeted his prayers to the victims and said he was also monitoring the situation.
"Monitoring reports of shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. Praying for the fallen, the injured, all the families impacted, and our courageous first responders," Pence wrote. "God bless them all."
Mayor Bill Peduto also told the public to shelter in place.
"The key issue right now is stay in your home," he said in brief comments. "Lock your door. Stay in your home."
News footage showed SWAT members and other heavily armed police, as well as medical officials, on the scene.
