8 confirmed dead in shooting at synagogue in Pittsburgh

Multiple people are dead after a shooter opened fire at the Tree of Life Congregation, a synagogue in Pittsburgh where Sabbath services were taking place, according to local officials.

The suspect is in police custody,

At least eight people were reported to have died in the shooting and 12 were injured, three of whom were believed to be police officers, according to preliminary information from multiple senior law enforcement officials.

BREAKING: Multiple senior law enforcement officials briefed on the Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooting investigation tell NBC News that a dozen people are reported to have been shot, including police officers, and there are deaths. https://t.co/DPFmWxcRudpic.twitter.com/0yFwqhU5bK — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 27, 2018

It is believed the suspect was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and multiple handguns.

Pittsburgh Police Commander Jason Lando said there were multiple casualties and said it was imperative neighbors in the surrounding area sheltered in place.

"Do not come out. It is not safe," Lando said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety tweeted on Saturday morning that there was an active shooter in the area around the synagogue and said to avoid the area.

ALERT: There is an active shooter in the area of WILKINS and Shady. Avoid the area. More info will be released when it is available. — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 27, 2018

President Trump tweeted about the shooting on Saturday, saying that he was keeping an eye on the unfolding events in Squirrel Hill.

"People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All!" Trump wrote.

Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

Vice President Mike Pence also tweeted his prayers to the victims and said he was also monitoring the situation.

"Monitoring reports of shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. Praying for the fallen, the injured, all the families impacted, and our courageous first responders," Pence wrote. "God bless them all."

Monitoring reports of shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. Praying for the fallen, the injured, all the families impacted, and our courageous first responders. God bless them all. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) October 27, 2018

Mayor Bill Peduto also told the public to shelter in place.

"The key issue right now is stay in your home," he said in brief comments. "Lock your door. Stay in your home."

Actor is in custody. Multiple casualties. Three Officers have been shot. Area is NOT secure. All residents required to stay inside their homes until further notice. — bill peduto (@billpeduto) October 27, 2018

News footage showed SWAT members and other heavily armed police, as well as medical officials, on the scene.

