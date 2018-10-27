Reactions to Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

President Donald Trump is responding to what he's calling the "devastating" shooting, saying: "It's a 'terrible thing what's going on with hate in our country."

Trump spoke to reporters at Andrews Air Force Base before traveling to Indianapolis.

He told reporters the violence "has to stop." He said "a lot of people" had been killed and injured in a "wicked act of mass murder".

As you know, earlier today there was a horrific shooting targeting and killing Jewish Americans at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The shooter is in custody, and federal authorities have been dispatched to support state and local police... pic.twitter.com/WqO7GfPyMT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

The first lady, Melania Trump tweeted, “My heart breaks over the news out of #Pittsburgh. The violence needs to stop. May God bless, guide & unite the United States of America.”

My heart breaks over the news out of #Pittsburgh. The violence needs to stop. May God bless, guide & unite the United States of America. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 27, 2018

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned the attack.

I was heartbroken and appalled by the murderous attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue today: pic.twitter.com/NBMO31lMU2 — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) October 27, 2018

"I was heartbroken and appalled by the murderous attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue today," Netanyahu said in a video message posted on Twitter shortly after the attack.

Netanyahu says all of Israel is grieving with the families of the dead.

He adds: "We stand together with the Jewish community of Pittsburgh. We stand together with the American people in the face of this horrendous anti-Semitic brutality. And we all pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded."

Netanyahu posted the same message in Hebrew on Twitter minutes later.

Naftali Bennett, Israel’s Cabinet minister for diaspora affairs, said Israel is expressing its shock and concern and offering assistance to the local community following the shooting.

Bennet says he is “following the news with concern,” and has instructed Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs to prepare to assist the community in every possible way.

He adds: “Our hearts go out to the families of those killed and injured. May the memory of the murdered be blessed.”

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said in a statement that the incident was an "absolute tragedy" and that such acts of violence could not be accepted as "normal".

He said: "These senseless acts of violence are not who we are as Americans.

"My thoughts right now are focused on the victims, their families and making sure law enforcement has every resource they need."

In awe of bravery displayed by law enforcement who helped prevent further carnage and aid victims at Tree of Life shooting.



Federal, state and local officials are working to maintain public safety. FBI is leading the investigation and will provide more details in the future. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) October 27, 2018

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted, “Monitoring reports of shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. Praying for the fallen, the injured, all the families impacted, and our courageous first responders. God bless them all.”

Monitoring reports of shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. Praying for the fallen, the injured, all the families impacted, and our courageous first responders. God bless them all. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) October 27, 2018

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Jewish community “endured a horrific anti-Semitic attack while at prayer.”

Canadians’ hearts are with the Jewish community in Pittsburgh today, as they endured a horrific anti-Semitic attack while at prayer. May the families of those murdered be comforted, and may the injured recover quickly and fully. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 27, 2018

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted, “Sadness and thoughts for the victims of the Pittsburgh shooting,” Macron said in French. “We are with the American people, as they are once again plunged into mourning.”

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt has tweeted: "We are devastated. Jews targeted on Shabbat morning at synagogue, a holy place of worship, is unconscionable. Our hearts break for the victims, their families, and the entire Jewish community."

We are actively engaged with law enforcement to understand the extent of this anti-Semitic attack and we will work together with communities across the country to push back on prejudice wherever it appears. — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) October 27, 2018

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews also released a statement on Saturday's shooting saying that prayers are needed now.

"This morning, a gunman shouting "All Jews must die" walked into the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh and opened fire at the congregation gathered for Shabbat (Sabbath) services. several people are reported dead, and several others injured," the statement began.