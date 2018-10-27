Trump declares Pittsburgh synagogue shooting 'anti-Semitic act'

President Donald Trump is condemning the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, saying “there must be no tolerance for anti-Semitism in America.”

Trump called the persecution of Jews "one of the ugliest and darkest features of human history" and said there should not be any room for antisemitism or "any form of religious or racial hatred or prejudice" in the US.

Trump addressed the shooting at a Future Farmers of America convention in Indianapolis.

The president called the attack a “wicked act of mass murder” that “is pure evil, hard to believe and frankly something that is unimaginable.”

As you know, earlier today there was a horrific shooting targeting and killing Jewish Americans at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The shooter is in custody, and federal authorities have been dispatched to support state and local police...

He says the nation and the world are “shocked and stunned” by grief and is calling on the country to come together and that anti-Semitism “must be confronted anywhere and everywhere it appears”