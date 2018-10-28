US synagogue shooting being treated as hate crime as suspect charged with murder

A gun attack which claimed the lives of eleven people at a US synagogue is being treated as a hate crime.

It happened while a service was taking place at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday morning.

The suspect, identified as 46 year-old Robert Bowers, was taken into custody after being injured when specialist police teams entered the building.

He has since been charged with murder while being treated for 'multiple gunshot wounds' incurred during a shootout with police.

Federal prosecutors say they are also filing hate crime charges, and Bowers could face the death penalty.

The synagogue, situated in the Squirrel Hill district of Pittsburgh, was observing the Sabbath and would have been extremely busy.

How the attack unfolded

Worshippers had gathered for a baby naming ceremony when Bowers entered the building armed with an assault rifle and three handguns.

According FBI agent Robert Jones said the suspect was leaving the synagogue after about 20 minutes when he encountered Swat officers and exchanged fire with them.

He then moved back inside the building in a bid to hide from police.

People living nearby described the moment the attack happened.

A resident of the neighbourhood, 17-year-old Cody Murphy said: "I was in bed and I heard yelling... I came downstairs and my mom was like there's a shooting at this Synagogue.

"My mom was dropping off my brother and she saw some guy running down the street really fast. My brother got out of the car and the guy was like sir you need to call 911 right now."

Media reports suggest Bowers was shouting "All Jews must die" as he opened fire on the congregation.

The suspect

According to the FBI, Bowers was not previously known to authorities prior to the attack.

However, social media posts by someone with the same name were reported to be full of anti-Semitic comments.

He is believed to have acted alone and his motive remains unclear.

What has been the reaction?

President Donald Trump described the attack as a "wicked act of mass murder", saying he would visit Pittsburgh soon.

He also ordered flags on US government buildings to be flown at half mast.

He called the shooting a "terrible, terrible thing", and said the US' long history of mass shootings is a "shame".

"To see this happen again and again, for so many years, it's just a shame," he told reporters.

Describing the gunman as a "maniac", Trump suggested the US should "stiffen up our laws of the death penalty", but said the incident had "little to do with" US gun laws.

"If they had protection inside, maybe it could have been a different situation," he said.

His predecessor Barack Obama voiced a different opinion, saying on Twitter: "We have to stop making it so easy for those who want to harm the innocent to get their hands on a gun."

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf described the shooting as an "absolute tragedy", adding that such acts of violence could not be accepted as "normal".

President of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, Jeff Finkelstein, said his "heart goes out to all these families".