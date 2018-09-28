"Behind the Science" brings you to CERN, where thousands of scientists work day and night to study tiny particles in order to understand the extremely large universe.
Behind the Science: An exclusive look around CERN in Geneva — Episode 3
Behind the Science: An exclusive look around CERN in Geneva — Episode 3
This mainly happens one hundred metres below the centre's headquarters, inside the Large Hedron Collider (LHC), a 27-km-long ring used to make particles collide at the speed of light.
The world's leading physics research centre has opened its doors in Geneva exclusively to Euronews to introduce us to the different people who contribute to running this giant scientific machine. They will tell us about their experiences, successes, challenges and passion for the job.
In the third episode, we meet Katy Foraz, an engineer specialized in Aeronautics, responsible for the coordination and installation schedule for the LHC machine.
EPISODES:
1 - Stefan Lueders: Computer Security Officer
2 - Giovanna Vandoni: Project engineer in HiLumi
4 - Charlotte Warakaulle: Director for International Relations