Welcome to "Behind the Science", where we take a very special journey around CERN — the world' most famous physics research centre. Here you will find one of the largest collections of Nobel Prizes on the planet.
Behind the Science: An exclusive look around CERN in Geneva — Episode 4
Now Reading:
Behind the Science: An exclusive look around CERN in Geneva — Episode 4
How many people work behind the scenes, supporting scientists to make their work possible?
In each episode of our mini-series, we spoke to different people — each one cog in this incredible scientific machine. They told us about their experiences, successes, challenges and passion for the job.
In the last chapter, we introduce you Charlotte Warakaulle, Director for International Relations.
EPISODES:
1 - Stefan Lueders: Computer Security Officer
2 - Giovanna Vandoni: Project engineer in HiLumi
3 - Katy Foraz: Responsible for the coordination and installation schedule of the LHC machine