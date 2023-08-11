WATCH: Catastrophic wildfires lay waste to historic Maui town of Lahaina

Devastating wildfires have laid waste to the historic and once-vibrant Maui town of Lahaina, in the US state of Hawaii.

A flyover of the area on Thursday showed street after street reduced to grey and black rubble.

President Joe Biden has declared Hawaii a disaster area, clearing the way for federal aid to help Maui residents and businesses recover from devastating wildfires.

At least 55 people have died in the fires and officials are warning that the toll could rise.

A Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesperson says search-and-rescue teams are fanning out in the devastated areas in the hopes of finding survivors.